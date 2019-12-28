Life in ‘Marriage Story’

Not so ironically, Writer and Director Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” is about divorce. Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver play Nicole and Charlie Barber. They have a cute 8-year-old son Henry, played by resilient Azhy Robertson, who struggles with a learning disability.

Charlie is the intense copious note-taking Director of avant-garde theater in New York. Nicole is the former teen sex comedy movie star, who forsakes Hollywood stardom to act in her husband Charlie’s theatrical stage productions.

At the impasse in their marriage, Nicole accepts a TV series role in Los Angeles. She brings son Henry with her to Los Angeles, which is also home. Nicole lives with her Mom Sandra, played by whimsically wise Julie Hagerty, at her parents’ home. Mom was the former Hollywood actress. Apparently, her late husband, Nicole’s Father, was gay. Hence, that marriage also ended in divorce.

On the other hand, Charlie grew up in the Midwest, raised by abusive alcoholic parents. So there’s that. Although Charlie occurs as rather anal-retentive, controlling, he’s a good kind man. Sandra loves him like a son. He’s the good father. Perhaps, not the good husband. Apparently, he had an affair with his stage manager. Rather, Charlie might not be the good husband to Nicole.

While in Los Angeles, Nicole hooks up with prominent divorce attorney Nora Fanshaw, played with charming ferocity by Laura Dern. Nora reassures Nicole, “What you’re doing is an act of hope.” She seems to have genuine compassion for Nicole’s suffering.

Yet, clearly Nora has her own cause: “The idea of a good father was only invented 30 years ago…” Apparently, Nora has been deeply hurt by her own past marriage. So it’s really not about Nicole. It’s all about Nora. Just saying.

As the movie opens, Charlie and Nicole work with their marriage Mediator. They’re getting divorced. Each holds a letter that they wrote about what they love about the other. Director Noah brilliantly opens in flashbacks of Nicole and Charlie’s life together, with Scarlett and Adam in narration. Clearly, Nicole and Adam love each other, are good parents, but perhaps, are no longer in love with each other.

In the heart-wrenching arc of “Marriage Story”, Nicole tells Charlie that she no longer loves him, that she hates him, what he stands for. Angry Charlie screams, “I want you dead!” You see the sadness in Nicole’s eyes. You witness the suffering in Charlie’s eyes. I cried. Charlie literally drops to his knees.

Yes, Charlie crossed the line. Yes, he was enraged. Yet, he occurred more wounded than angry. He was terrified that he lost the love of his life. That he lost Nicole. That’s the profound humanity and brave vulnerability of Noah’s “Marriage Story”. No, Nicole and Charlie are not bad, people, who deserved what happened. Rather, life happened. Sometimes, life doesn’t turn out the way we hoped, even with our best intentions. In this touching humanity, Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver are sublime.

Early on, when talking with her attorney Nora, Scarlett’s Nicole said that she “got small” with Charlie, that somehow her life got marginalized. Scarlett is so authentic, so courageous in her words and in her silence. Yes, she loves Charlie, but that hurts too much to continue to do so. Scarlett is awesome.

Adam is simply amazing. He makes bold, compelling choices playing Charlie. Whether he flippantly comments on Nicole’s haircut or when he struggles with the child car seat in his rental. Yeah, he’s imperfect, and he tries so hard to do his best, to be right. Adam is profoundly vulnerable in Charlie’s distinct humanity.

In a scene with son Henry, Adam’s Charlie remembers what made him fall madly and deeply in love with Scarlett’s Nicole. There is beauty in imperfection, in their failed marriage. Life goes on. Yet, love is still the possibility. That’s the power and poignancy of “Marriage Story”. It’s my very favorite movie of the year. Just saying.

Watch the official movie trailer:

.



This post was previously published on IMDb and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video