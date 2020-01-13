The Life of This Teen Goes Through More Changes in ‘Moving On’

Life finally seem to be perfect in ‘Moving On’

When I read the first Amy’s Diary graphic novel, I really enjoyed it. The second one was just as much fun, if not better in some ways. Since the first one, the life of this teen has gone through many changes. So when I heard about Moving On I hoped I would get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought about it.

You can read the plot for Moving On here:

Since Amy’s been going out with John, she has become the most popular girl in the halls. But she spends so much time with her new friends that she forgets Kat, her best friend. As for her ex, Nick, he still thinks about his lost love, Amy. And the icing on the cake: Amy’s mom tells her that they’re moving in with her new fiancé, Francis. Aaaaargh! Help! Noooo! Gross! Even if change terrifies her, Amy must try to brave the future with style!

It was a lot of fun reading Amy’s Diary: Moving On. For once, life seemed to be going smoothly for Amy. She had new friends, and a great boyfriend. Yet life for her usually doesn’t stay this way for long, and this tale was no exception. Her best friend is being left out, and her ex still has feelings for her. The big kicker is when she gets told they are moving to a new home. If you enjoyed the last 2 volumes then this is one you will want to read.

Amy’s Diary: Moving On comes out tomorrow. You can pre-order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.