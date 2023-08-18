The Life of a Teenager Changes Forever in ‘Blue Beetle’

An action packed tale gets told in ‘Blue Beetle’

I have watched a number of DC movies lately. Shazam: Fury of the Gods was a fun film that had this super family facing off against some powerful foes. The Flash was better than I expected it to be and took audiences on a wild ride. When I heard about Blue Beetle I hoped it would be a good movie. I was able to attend a screening of this film and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Blue Beetle here:

Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Blue Beetle gets 7/10. This is an action packed film that takes audiences on a pretty fun ride. The plot loses some momentum here and there, but not enough to hurt this movie too much. It takes a while to learn more about the villain, but once you do it is easier to feel sympathy for them. Once this film comes to a close, life for Jaime and his family will be changed forever.

Blue Beetle is in theaters now. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.