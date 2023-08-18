Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / The Life of a Teenager Changes Forever in ‘Blue Beetle’

The Life of a Teenager Changes Forever in ‘Blue Beetle’

When Jaime bonds with some mysterious alien tech his life will be changed forever

by Leave a Comment

blue beetle, superhero, dc, Xolo Maridueña, george lopez, susan sarandon, review, dc studios, warner bros pictures

An action packed tale gets told in ‘Blue Beetle’

I have watched a number of DC movies lately. Shazam: Fury of the Gods was a fun film that had this super family facing off against some powerful foes. The Flash was better than I expected it to be and took audiences on a wild ride. When I heard about Blue Beetle I hoped it would be a good movie. I was able to attend a screening of this film and here is what I thought of it.

blue beetle, superhero, dc, Xolo Maridueña, george lopez, susan sarandon, review, dc studios, warner bros pictures

(c) Warner Bros Pictures

You can read the plot for Blue Beetle here:

Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

blue beetle, superhero, dc, Xolo Maridueña, george lopez, susan sarandon, review, dc studios, warner bros pictures

(c) Warner Bros Pictures

Blue Beetle gets 7/10. This is an action packed film that takes audiences on a pretty fun ride. The plot loses some momentum here and there, but not enough to hurt this movie too much. It takes a while to learn more about the villain, but once you do it is easier to feel sympathy for them. Once this film comes to a close, life for Jaime and his family will be changed forever.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
blue beetle, superhero, dc, Xolo Maridueña, george lopez, susan sarandon, review, dc studios, warner bros pictures

(c) Warner Bros Pictures

Blue Beetle is in theaters now. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares13

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x