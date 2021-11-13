The Life of an Ordinary Boy is Forever Changed in ‘They Fell From the Sky’

Life for a boy will never be the same in ‘They Fell From the Sky’

I have read some good graphic novels lately. No two are alike and each one has taken me on a thrilling adventure. When I heard about They Fell From the Sky I hoped I might get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for They Fell From the Sky here:

Tommy Murphy is just an ordinary kid. He goes to school, hangs out with his friends, and fanboys over his favorite TV show. But when a chance encounter in the woods thrusts him into an unlikely friendship with an otherworldly creature, he is forced to navigate bullies, family squabbles, and tween woes… all while trying to prevent an interplanetary war!

I enjoyed reading this graphic novel. The life of a boy is changed forever when he finds a small creature who happens to be from another planet. At first Tommy tries to keep them a secret, but this changes when more of this species shows up. To prevent a war risks will have to be taken and sacrifices will end up being made. As this graphic novel came to a close life for Tommy was never going to be the same.

They Fell From the Sky is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.