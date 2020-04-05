Lion-O Does Something Pretty Awful in ‘Mandora the Evil Chaser’

Lion-O puts the whole planet in danger in ‘Mandora the Evil Chaser’

Last time on ThunderCats Roar, Tygra was feeling a bit underappreciated. The team were all slobs, and he always had to clean up after them. When Mumm-Ra set a new evil plan in motion, this team stopped him once again. Tygra got left behind, and ended up doing something kind of strange. Mumm-Ra was thankful, but was a little confused at the same time. When the team saw how messy the base still was, they knew only one person could be behind it. Another fight with Muu-Ra broke out, and Tygra finally got the respect he deserved. Now Lion-O does something pretty bad in ‘Mandora the Evil Chaser’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Mandora the Evil Chaser’ here:

Lion-O “accidentally” releases a whole space prison-full of space criminals and winds up on the wrong side of the law.

Lion-O ends up letting out a ton of space criminals in ‘Mandora the Evil Chaser’. Once they discover this, he tries to help get them all back. Turns out, his help isn’t really needed much. Yet when one final criminal is left, Mandora finds out he might not be so useless after all. As this episode comes to a close, Lion-O gets taken away by Mandora for a crime he committed while helping her out.

ThunderCats Roar airs at 10:30 am on Saturdays on Cartoon Network.