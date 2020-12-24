Get Daily Email
A Little Bunny Tries to Build Their Dream Home in 'Burrow'

A Little Bunny Tries to Build Their Dream Home in ‘Burrow’

As they try to make the perfect living space they might learn a life lesson or two

burrow, animated, spark shorts, review, walt disney animation, disney plus

A young rabbit will learn a good lesson in ‘Burrow’

I have really enjoyed some of the Spark Shorts Disney has made recently. Kitbull told a very touching story, and Purl took viewers on a very exciting journey. When I found out about Burrow, I hoped I might get to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this short and here is my thoughts on it.

burrow, animated, spark short, review, walt disney animation, disney plus

You can read the plot for Burrow here:

A young rabbit embarks on a journey to dig the burrow of her dreams, despite not having a clue what she’s doing. Rather than reveal to her neighbors her imperfections, she digs herself deeper and deeper into trouble. After hitting (bed)rock bottom, she learns there is no shame in asking for help.

burrow, animated, spark short, review, walt disney animation, disney plus

A young rabbit will take viewers on a wild adventure in Burrow. They are eager to build their dream home, but when they meet their neighbors they find out fast it pales in comparison to their living spaces. So they set out to find a place to build a bigger and better one. Once they end up doing something bad though, they will have to work fast to set things right. As this short comes to a close this young rabbit learns a valuable lesson.

burrow, animated, spark short, review, walt disney animation, disney plus

Burrow arrives tomorrow on Disney Plus.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

