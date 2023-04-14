Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / A Little Girl Makes a New Friend in ‘The Old Man Eating Alone’

A Little Girl Makes a New Friend in ‘The Old Man Eating Alone’

Once she starts talking to him, she learns about his past and all the fun times he had with someone

A girl makes a friend in ‘The Old Man Eating Alone’

I have been lucky to read a good amount of children’s fiction lately. When done right, they can tell some pretty good stories. When I heard about The Old Man Eating Alone, I thought it could be a fun book to read. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The Old Man Eating Alone here:

Every morning Emily sees an old man eating alone in a café. This makes her sad, and one day she decides to talk with him. The man takes Emily on a journey through his fondest memories. She soon realizes that the bond he had with the love of his life is so strong that he will never be lonely, even if he is alone.

This was a fun book to read. Every morning a little girl gets sad when she sees an old man eating alone in a cafe. One day she doesn’t see him there and fears he might be dead. Next time she sees him, she decides to talk to him. She learns all about the special times this old man shared with someone, and all the fun things they did together. As this tale comes to a close, this little girl learns an important lesson.

The Old Man Eating Alone is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and at Bookshop.

 

