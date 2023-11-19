A Little Monster Takes Readers on a Wacky Journey in ‘I’m Hungry’

A funny tale gets told in ‘I’m Hungry’

I have been lucky to read a good amount of children’s fiction these days. Most of the time these stories take me on some unbelievable adventures. When I heard about I’m Hungry I had a feeling it might be a fun read. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for I’m Hungry here:

The little monster is hungry. What can they eat? A slice of pizza! But the monster is STILL hungry, so they gobble up the plate, the pizza box, the fridge…until the only thing left is the child reading the book. Burp! This adorable board book will make the young picky eaters and food lovers in your life giggle at the absurdity of eating inedible things. Toddlers will love hollering along with the repeated text of “I’m still hungry. What can I eat?” until they squeal with delight when the insatiable monster finally notices them!

This was a pretty good book. It starts simple enough, but takes a silly turn once the little monster starts eating strange things. Once that is all gone, it seems there is only one thing left to eat. Most kids will have a great time reading this book.

I’m Hungry is out now. You can order this book at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.