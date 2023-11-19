Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / A Little Monster Takes Readers on a Wacky Journey in ‘I’m Hungry’

A Little Monster Takes Readers on a Wacky Journey in ‘I’m Hungry’

Join a little monster as they try to eat all kinds of different things in this hilarious book

by Leave a Comment

i'm hungry, children's fiction, humor, satire, elise gravel, net galley, review, orca book publishers

A funny tale gets told in ‘I’m Hungry’

I have been lucky to read a good amount of children’s fiction these days. Most of the time these stories take me on some unbelievable adventures. When I heard about I’m Hungry I had a feeling it might be a fun read. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for I’m Hungry here:

The little monster is hungry. What can they eat? A slice of pizza! But the monster is STILL hungry, so they gobble up the plate, the pizza box, the fridge…until the only thing left is the child reading the book. Burp!

This adorable board book will make the young picky eaters and food lovers in your life giggle at the absurdity of eating inedible things. Toddlers will love hollering along with the repeated text of “I’m still hungry. What can I eat?” until they squeal with delight when the insatiable monster finally notices them!

This was a pretty good book. It starts simple enough, but takes a silly turn once the little monster starts eating strange things. Once that is all gone, it seems there is only one thing left to eat. Most kids will have a great time reading this book.

I’m Hungry is out now. You can order this book at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x