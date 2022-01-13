Look at All of This ‘The Batman’ Merchandise

Look at of this ‘The Batman’ Merchandise

Batman as a character has had a long history. There have been tons of comics, TV shows and movies based off this character. With that has come a lot of different kinds of merchandise over the years. With ‘The Batman’ coming in the next few months Warner Bros has a ton of new merchandise coming out. Here is my thoughts on some of these items.

Batman Gray Hoodie

These are some really amazing looking items. That Lego set turned out great and looks like kids are going to have a ton of fun playing with it. The action figure 3 pack does a great show showing the detail put into each character. That hoodie look quite comfortable and has a saying from this upcoming movie on it.

Batcave: The Riddler Face-Off Lego Playset

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Batman Lego playset and Figurines are available now. The hoodie arrives February 1st. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Batman, Selina Kyle and Penguin Figurines