We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Look at All of This 'The Batman' Merchandise

Look at All of This ‘The Batman’ Merchandise

Get your first look at these items based off of the upcoming 'The Batman' movie

the batman, house of sillage, perfume, cologne, lipstick, press release, warnermedia, warner bros pictures

Look at of this ‘The Batman’ Merchandise

Batman as a character has had a long history. There have been tons of comics, TV shows and movies based off this character. With that has come a lot of different kinds of merchandise over the years. With ‘The Batman’ coming in the next few months Warner Bros has a ton of new merchandise coming out. Here is my thoughts on some of these items.

the batman, hoodie, gray, attire, press release, dc shop, warner bros pictures

(c) Warner Bros Pictures

Batman Gray Hoodie

These are some really amazing looking items. That Lego set turned out great and looks like kids are going to have a ton of fun playing with it. The action figure 3 pack does a great show showing the detail put into each character. That hoodie look quite comfortable and has a saying from this upcoming movie on it.

the batman, batcave, riddler face off, lego, playset, press release, warnermedia, warner bros pictures

(c) Warner Bros Pictures

Batcave: The Riddler Face-Off Lego Playset

The Batman Lego playset and Figurines are available now. The hoodie arrives February 1st. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

the batman, spin masters, figurines, penguin, selina kyle, press release, warnermedia, warner bros pictures

(c) Warner Bros Pictures

Batman, Selina Kyle and Penguin Figurines

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

