Look at This Ariel Blue Translucent Exclusive Funko Pop

Look at this Ariel exclusive Funko Pop

*this is an affiliate article

The Little Mermaid has become a timeless classic. Disney did a great job telling this story in a way that all ages can enjoy. The songs and characters have helped generations of fans fall in love with this touching film. Over the years a fair amount of Funko Pops have been made based off of these characters. Last week a new Ariel exclusive Funko Pop got announced and here is my thoughts on it.

The Little Mermaid Exclusive Funko Pop

This pop really does look amazing. Every detail turned out great and shows all the facets of this beloved character. The translucent blue is a nice touch and makes perfect sense for this character. Fans of this movie will want to add this Funko Pop to their collection. You can pre-order this Funko Pop here.

The Little Mermaid Exclusive Funko Pop

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This Exclusive Ariel Translucent Blue Funko Pop arrives August 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.