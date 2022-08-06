Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Look at This Avatar Legends Funko NFT Set

Look at This Avatar Legends Funko NFT Set

Get your first look at these upcoming Avatar Legends Funko redeemable pops

avatar legends, painted lady, tv show, legendary, nickelodeon, press release, droppp, funko

Check out this Avatar Legends Funko NFT Set

It took me a while to finally watch Avatar: The Last Airbender. Once I finished it, I was surprised by how much I enjoyed it. The Legend of Korra told the next chapter in this saga and was a lot of fun to watch. Recently Funko announced an Avatar Legends NFT set and here is my thoughts on it.

avatar legends, fire nation anng, grail, tv show, animated, nft, press release, nickelodeon, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

There are some really nice redeemable pops in this NFT set. I love how Fire Nation Aang turned out, the detail on the card is amazing. The Bolin as Nuktuk looks nice and the effects on the card are quite cool. You can learn more about this NFT set here.

avatar legends, bolin nuktuk, tv show, animated, legendary, nickelodeon, press release, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

This Avatar Legends Funko NFT Set drops August 9th at 11am PT/ 2pm ET. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

avatar legends, freddy funko, aang, royalty, nickelodeon, press release, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

