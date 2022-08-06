Look at This Avatar Legends Funko NFT Set

Check out this Avatar Legends Funko NFT Set

It took me a while to finally watch Avatar: The Last Airbender. Once I finished it, I was surprised by how much I enjoyed it. The Legend of Korra told the next chapter in this saga and was a lot of fun to watch. Recently Funko announced an Avatar Legends NFT set and here is my thoughts on it.

There are some really nice redeemable pops in this NFT set. I love how Fire Nation Aang turned out, the detail on the card is amazing. The Bolin as Nuktuk looks nice and the effects on the card are quite cool. You can learn more about this NFT set here.

This Avatar Legends Funko NFT Set drops August 9th at 11am PT/ 2pm ET. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.