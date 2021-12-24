Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Look at These Beauty and the Beast Funko Pops

Look at These Beauty and the Beast Funko Pops

Check out the newest set of Beauty and the Beast Funko Pops available for pre-order now

by Leave a Comment

beauty and the beast, funko pop, disney, belle, beast, lumiere, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Look at these Beauty and the Beast Funko Pops

*this is an affiliate article

Beauty and the Beast is an amazing movie. It has wonderful songs, lovable characters and a truly despicable villain. Fans of all ages love this movie and the important message it conveys. A number of Funko Pops have been made from characters of this film and fans love adding them to their collection. Earlier this week a new set got announced and here is my thoughts on them.

beauty and the beast, lumiere, be our guest, funko pop, press release, disney, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Lumiere Be Our Guest Funko Pop

All of these Funko Pops turned out great. The Beast with Curls has to be my favorite because it captures the mood of the character perfectly. I like how Winter Belle turned out and Funko did a great job not missing a single detail. The Lumiere Be Our Guest also looks amazing and it does an splendid job bringing this character to life. You can pre-order these Funko Pops here.

beauty and the beast, beast with curls, funko pop, disney, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Beast with Curls Funko Pop

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Lumiere Be Our Guest and Winter Belle Funko Pops arrive January 2022. The Beast with Curls comes out February 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

beauty and the beast, winter belle, funko pop, disney, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Winter Belle Funko Pop

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares3

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x