Look at these Beauty and the Beast Funko Pops

*this is an affiliate article

Beauty and the Beast is an amazing movie. It has wonderful songs, lovable characters and a truly despicable villain. Fans of all ages love this movie and the important message it conveys. A number of Funko Pops have been made from characters of this film and fans love adding them to their collection. Earlier this week a new set got announced and here is my thoughts on them.

Lumiere Be Our Guest Funko Pop

All of these Funko Pops turned out great. The Beast with Curls has to be my favorite because it captures the mood of the character perfectly. I like how Winter Belle turned out and Funko did a great job not missing a single detail. The Lumiere Be Our Guest also looks amazing and it does an splendid job bringing this character to life. You can pre-order these Funko Pops here.

Beast with Curls Funko Pop

The Lumiere Be Our Guest and Winter Belle Funko Pops arrive January 2022. The Beast with Curls comes out February 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Winter Belle Funko Pop