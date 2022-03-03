Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Look at These ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Funko Pops

Look at These ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Funko Pops

Get your first look at these Multiverse of Madness Funko Pops available for pre-order now

by Leave a Comment

multiverse of madness, doctor strange, funko pop, marvel, press release, marvel studios, entertainment earth, funko

Check out these ‘Multiverse of Madness’ Funko Pops

*this is an affiliate article

Marvel Studios has brought all kinds of stories to life in movies and TV shows. We have seen new sides of beloved characters and watched them face powerful foes. It looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going in a wild new direction with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. A few days ago a bunch of Funko Pops got announced and here is my thoughts on them.

multiverse of madness, doctor strange, superhero, avenger, marvel, press release, marvel studios, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Doctor Strange Funko Pop

There are some amazing looking Funko Pops in this set. The Doctor Strange is my favorite and that chase variant is definitely intriguing. I like the direction Funko went in with Scarlet Witch, it certainly makes you wonder what her role will be in this movie. The pose Wong is in, makes perfect sense and shows this character is always ready for any threat. You can pre-order these Funko Pops here.

multiverse of madness, scarlet witch, funko pop, marvel, press release, marvel studios, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Scarlet Witch Funko Pop

These Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Funko Pops arrive June 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

multiver of madness, wong, funko pop, marvel, press release, marvel studios, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Wong Funko Pop

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

