Look at These ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Funko Pops

Check out these ‘Multiverse of Madness’ Funko Pops

*this is an affiliate article

Marvel Studios has brought all kinds of stories to life in movies and TV shows. We have seen new sides of beloved characters and watched them face powerful foes. It looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going in a wild new direction with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. A few days ago a bunch of Funko Pops got announced and here is my thoughts on them.

Doctor Strange Funko Pop

There are some amazing looking Funko Pops in this set. The Doctor Strange is my favorite and that chase variant is definitely intriguing. I like the direction Funko went in with Scarlet Witch, it certainly makes you wonder what her role will be in this movie. The pose Wong is in, makes perfect sense and shows this character is always ready for any threat. You can pre-order these Funko Pops here.

Scarlet Witch Funko Pop

These Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Funko Pops arrive June 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wong Funko Pop