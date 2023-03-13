Look at This Dungeons and Dragons Funko NFT Set

Check out this Dungeons and Dragons Funko NFT set

Dungeons and Dragons is a very popular tabletop game. It has been around for many years and it attracts players of all ages. Recently Funko announced an NFT set based on characters from this game and here is my thoughts on them.

There are some great looking redeemables in this set. I like how Acererak turned out and the details are quite stunning. Funko made a good move with the Royalty here and fans are going to be eager to add it to their collections. You can learn more about this Funko NFT set here.

This Dungeons and Dragons Funko NFT set goes live Tuesday March 14th at 11am PT/ 2pm ET. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.