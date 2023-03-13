Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Look at This Dungeons and Dragons Funko NFT Set

Look at This Dungeons and Dragons Funko NFT Set

Get your first look at some of the redeemables from this upcoming Funko NFT set

by Leave a Comment

dungeons and dragons, nft, legendary, demogorgon, press release, droppp, funko

Check out this Dungeons and Dragons Funko NFT set

Dungeons and Dragons is a very popular tabletop game. It has been around for many years and it attracts players of all ages. Recently Funko announced an NFT set based on characters from this game and here is my thoughts on them.

dungeons and dragons, acererak, grail, nft, press release, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

There are some great looking redeemables in this set. I like how Acererak turned out and the details are quite stunning. Funko made a good move with the Royalty here and fans are going to be eager to add it to their collections. You can learn more about this Funko NFT set here.

dungeons and dragons, nft, freddy funko, high elf, royalty, press release, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

This Dungeons and Dragons Funko NFT set goes live Tuesday March 14th at 11am PT/ 2pm ET. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

dungeons and dragons, owlbear, legendary, nft, press release, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x