Look at These Entertainment Earth Exclusive Marvel Funko Items

Look at These Entertainment Earth Exclusive Marvel Funko Items

Get your first look at some new Funko exclusive items available for pre-order now

web-man, funko pop, superhero, marvel, press release, exclusive, entertainment earth, funko

Check out these exclusive Marvel Funko items

*this is an affiliate article

A fair amount of Marvel items have been made by Funko over the years. Many of them have been quite popular and fans love adding them to their collections. Recently some Entertainment Earth exclusive Funko items were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

captain america, avengers endgame, marvel, superhero, sequel, vinyl soda, exclusive, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Captain America Exclusive Funko Soda

These are some pretty amazing looking exclusive items. The Spider-Man 2099 is my favorite and making it glow was a nice move by Funko. I like how the Captain America Funko soda turned out and the chase makes sense for this character. You can learn more about these exclusive items here.

spider-man 2099, superhero, marvel, funko pop, exclusive, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Spider-Man 2099 Exclusive Funko Pop

These Entertainment Earth Exclusive Funko items arrive May 2023. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



(c) Funko



About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

