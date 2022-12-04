Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Look at This Exclusive Elvira Funko Vinyl Soda Pop

Look at This Exclusive Elvira Funko Vinyl Soda Pop

Get your first look at this exclusive Elvira Funko Vinyl Soda Pop available for pre-order now

by Leave a Comment

vinyl soda, elvira, mistress of the dark, horror, comedy, icon, press release, exclusive, entertainment earth, funko

Check out this Elvira Funko Vinyl Soda Pop

*this is an affiliate article

I am familiar with Elvira. She is a horror comedy icon who had a popular show many years ago. She has starred in a few films which took this character on some wild adventures. Earlier this week Funko announced an exclusive Funko Vinyl Soda Pop based off of this character and here is my thoughts on it.

vinyl soda, elvira, mistress of the dark, horror, comedy, icon, press release, exclusive, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Elvira Funko Soda

I think this Elvira Soda turned out great. The detail is really quite stunning and captures the essence of this character perfectly. I like the direction Funko went in with the chase and it makes perfect sense for this character. You can learn more about this item here.

vinyl soda, elvira, mistress of the dark, horror, comedy, icon, press release, exclusive, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Elvira Funko Soda

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This exclusive Elvira Funko Vinyl Soda Pop arrives February 2023. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

vinyl soda, elvira, mistress of the dark, horror, comedy, icon, press release, exclusive, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Elvira Funko Soda

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x