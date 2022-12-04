Look at This Exclusive Elvira Funko Vinyl Soda Pop

Check out this Elvira Funko Vinyl Soda Pop

I am familiar with Elvira. She is a horror comedy icon who had a popular show many years ago. She has starred in a few films which took this character on some wild adventures. Earlier this week Funko announced an exclusive Funko Vinyl Soda Pop based off of this character and here is my thoughts on it.

I think this Elvira Soda turned out great. The detail is really quite stunning and captures the essence of this character perfectly. I like the direction Funko went in with the chase and it makes perfect sense for this character. You can learn more about this item here.

This exclusive Elvira Funko Vinyl Soda Pop arrives February 2023. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

