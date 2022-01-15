Get Daily Email
Look at This Exclusive Glow in the Dark Scarlet Witch Funko Pop

Look at This Exclusive Glow in the Dark Scarlet Witch Funko Pop

Check out this Entertainment Earth Exclusive Scarlet Witch Funko Pop available for pre-order now

Check out this Glow in the Dark Scarlet Witch Funko Pop

*this is an affiliate article

WandaVision was a TV show that took viewers on a wild ride. Each episode was different but together it told a pretty insane story. Along the way we met new villains and learned things weren’t as perfect as they seemed. As this show came to a close we saw someone take on an entirely new identity. Now the Scarlet Witch is being made into an Entertainment Earth exclusive Glow in the Dark Funko Pop and here is my thoughts on it.

(c) Funko

Scarlet Witch Glow in the Dark Funko Pop

This Funko Pop turned out great. The details are stunning and really help bring this powerful new character to life. The glow in the dark only shows just how unknown the powers of this character truly are. Fans of WandaVision are going to want to add this Funko Pop to their collection.

(c) Funko

Scarlet Witch Glow in the Dark Funko Pop

This Scarlet Witch Glow in the Dark Funko Pop arrives June 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

