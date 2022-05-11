Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Look at These Exclusive Star Wars Shoes

Look at These Exclusive Star Wars Shoes

Get your first look at these exclusive Star Wars shoes available for pre-order now

by Leave a Comment

star wars, shoes, chewbacca, boba fett, exclusive, press release, fun.com

Check out these exclusive Star Wars shoes

*this is an affiliate article

Over the years, Star Wars has come out with all kinds of merchandise. We have seen video games, TV shows, movies, board games, T-shirts and so much more. These items sell quite well and fans love adding them to their collections. Last week Fun.com announced a new pair of exclusive shoes and here is my thoughts on them.

star wars, shoes, boba fett, exclusive, press release, fun.com

(c) Fun.com

Boba Fett Shoes

Both of these shoes turned out great. The Boba Fett ones are my favorite and the detail is really quite amazing. They did a good job with the Chewbacca ones and the buckle on them was a nice touch. You can pre-order these items here.

star wars, shoes, chewbacca, exclusive, press release, fun.com

(c) Fun.com

Chewbacca Shoes

These Star Wars exclusive shoes arrive June 2022. You can follow Fun.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

star wars, shoes, boba fett, exclusive, press release, fun.com

(c) Fun.com

Boba Fett Shoes

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

