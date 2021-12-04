Get Daily Email
Look at These Festival of Fun Funko Pops

Look at These Festival of Fun Funko Pops

Check out these Entertainment Earth Shared Exclusive Funko Pops

Look at these Festival of Fun Shared Exclusive Funko Pops

*this is an affiliate article

Festival of Fun 2021 is going on and with it brought some pretty amazing exclusive Funko Pops. Many of these Funko Pops are shared exclusives for a number of different retailers. Yesterday two of these shared exclusives become available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and here is my thoughts on them.

(c) Funko

Tooth Decay Kyle Funko Pop

Both of these Funko Pops look amazing. The Tooth Decay Kyle has to be my favorite because it captures the mood of this character perfectly. The Superman Blue is stunning and Funko did a wonderful job on every intricate detail. You can pre-order these Funko Pops here.

(c) Funko

Blue Superman Funko Pop

The Blue Superman and Tooth Decay Kyle Funko Pops come out December 2021. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

(c) Funko

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

