Look at These Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Look at These Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Check out these Funko Vinyl Soda Pops which are available to order now

vinyl soda pop, mad hatter, alice in wonderland, disney, animated, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Look at these Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

My first Funko Vinyl Soda Pop was Oogie Boogie. I got the chase first try and from there I was hooked. Since then I have added more of them to my collection and have many awesome looking chase variants. Recently some new ones have become available and here is my thoughts on them.

vinyl soda pop, bazooka joe, ad icon, bubblegum, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Bazooka Joe Vinyl Soda Pop

There are some really cool looking sodas in this collection. Bazooka Joe turned out great and that chase variant fits them perfectly. The Dwight soda also looks wonderful and that chase variant makes a lot of sense for this character. Fans of Sword Art Online will be eager to add Kirito to their collection. You can order these items here.

vinyl soda pop, dwight, the office, tv show, comedy, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Dwight Vinyl Soda Pop

These Funko Vinyl Soda Pops are available to order now. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

vinyl soda pop, kirito, sword art online, tv show, animated, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Kirito Vinyl Soda Pop

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

