Look at these Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

*this is an affiliate article

My first Funko Vinyl Soda Pop was Oogie Boogie. I got the chase first try and from there I was hooked. Since then I have added more of them to my collection and have many awesome looking chase variants. Recently some new ones have become available and here is my thoughts on them.

Bazooka Joe Vinyl Soda Pop

There are some really cool looking sodas in this collection. Bazooka Joe turned out great and that chase variant fits them perfectly. The Dwight soda also looks wonderful and that chase variant makes a lot of sense for this character. Fans of Sword Art Online will be eager to add Kirito to their collection. You can order these items here.

Dwight Vinyl Soda Pop

These Funko Vinyl Soda Pops are available to order now. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Kirito Vinyl Soda Pop