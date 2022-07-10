Look at This Hanna Barbera Funko NFT Set

Check out this Hanna Barbera Funko NFT Set

Funko has made a number of NFT sets so far. Some of them have done quite well and fans have loved trying to get the redeemable items. Recently Funko announced a Hanna Barbera NFT set and here is my thoughts on it.

There are some great looking redeemable Pops in this NFT set. George Jetson looks wonderful and the detail on that card is quite amazing. I like how the Freddy Funko Space Ghost Pop looks and fans are going be eager to add that one to their collections. You can learn more about this NFT set here.

This Hanna Barbera Funko NFT Set drops Tuesday July 12th at 11am / 2pm. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.