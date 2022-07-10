Get Daily Email
Look at This Hanna Barbera Funko NFT Set

Look at This Hanna Barbera Funko NFT Set

Get your first look at the redeemable Pops from this upcoming Hanna Barbera NFT set

hanna barbera, huckleberry hound, grail, nft, press release, droppp, funko

Check out this Hanna Barbera Funko NFT Set

Funko has made a number of NFT sets so far. Some of them have done quite well and fans have loved trying to get the redeemable items. Recently Funko announced a Hanna Barbera NFT set and here is my thoughts on it.

hanna barbera, george jetson, the jetsons, legendary, press release, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

There are some great looking redeemable Pops in this NFT set. George Jetson looks wonderful and the detail on that card is quite amazing. I like how the Freddy Funko Space Ghost Pop looks and fans are going be eager to add that one to their collections. You can learn more about this NFT set here.

hanna barbera, freddy funko, space ghost, royalty, press release, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

This Hanna Barbera Funko NFT Set drops Tuesday July 12th at 11am / 2pm. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

hanna barbera, astro, the jetsons, legendary, press release, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

