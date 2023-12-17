Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Look at This Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy Exclusive Funko Pop 2 Pack

Look at This Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy Exclusive Funko Pop 2 Pack

Check out this exclusive Funko Pop 2 pack which is available for pre-order now

harley quinn, funko pop, 2 pack, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, exclusive, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Look at this Harley Quinn and Ivy exclusive Funko Pop 2 pack

Harley Quinn is a very popular character. Over the years we have seen them grow and change in many ways. In recent years, she has started her own adventure on an animated TV show on Max. Funko has made a number of different Pops and fans love adding them to their collections. Earlier this week an Entertainment Earth exclusive 2 pack was announced and here is my thoughts on it.

harley quinn, funko pop, 2 pack, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, 2 pack, exclusive, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Harley and Ivy 2 Pack

This is a really nice looking Funko Pop 2 pack. This was a pivotal moment on this show, one that promised to change things between two characters forever. Fans of this character are going to want to pick this exclusive 2 pack up. You can learn more about this Funko Pop here.

harley quinn, funko pop, 2 pack, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, exclusive, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Harley and Ivy 2 Pack

This Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy Funko Pop 2 Pack arrives February 2024. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

