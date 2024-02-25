Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Look at This Haunted Mansion Geeki Tikis Set

Look at This Haunted Mansion Geeki Tikis Set

Check out this impressive Haunted Mansion Geeki Tikis set available for pre-order now

haunted mansion, attraction, horror, geeki tikis, madame leota, hitchhiking ghosts, press release, entertainment earth, disney, beeline creative

Check out this Haunted Mansion Geeki Tikis set

Since it opened, The Haunted Mansion has been a popular ride. I have ridden it a couple times, and it is still a lot of fun. People of all ages love this attraction, and its popularity only continues to grow. Recently a set of Geeki Tikis was announced and here is what I think of them.

haunted mansion, mug, geeki tiki, attraction, horror, disney, hitchhiking ghosts, press release, entertainment earth, beeline creative

(c) Beeline Creative

Hitchhiking Ghosts Geeki Tiki

There are some wonderful looking mugs in this set. The Hitchhiking Ghosts is my favorite and captures the essence of these characters quite well. The Madame Leota mug turned out great and fans are going to be eager to pick this one up. You can learn more about this set here.

haunted mansion, geeki tiki, attraction, horror, madame leota, disney, press release, entertainment earth, beeline creative

(c) Beeline Creative

Madame Leota Geeki Tiki

This Haunted Mansion Geeki Tikis set comes out June 2024. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

haunted mansion, geeki tiki, attracton, horror, female opera singer, disney, press release, entertainment earth, beeline creative

(c) Beeline Creative

Female Opera Singer Geeki Tiki

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

