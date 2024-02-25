Look at This Haunted Mansion Geeki Tikis Set

Check out this Haunted Mansion Geeki Tikis set

Since it opened, The Haunted Mansion has been a popular ride. I have ridden it a couple times, and it is still a lot of fun. People of all ages love this attraction, and its popularity only continues to grow. Recently a set of Geeki Tikis was announced and here is what I think of them.

Hitchhiking Ghosts Geeki Tiki

There are some wonderful looking mugs in this set. The Hitchhiking Ghosts is my favorite and captures the essence of these characters quite well. The Madame Leota mug turned out great and fans are going to be eager to pick this one up. You can learn more about this set here.

Madame Leota Geeki Tiki

This Haunted Mansion Geeki Tikis set comes out June 2024. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Female Opera Singer Geeki Tiki