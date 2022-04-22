Look at This Homer in Hedges Exclusive Funko Pop

*this is an affiliate article

Over the years a lot of Funko Pops have come out based on The Simpsons characters. Fans of all ages have a blast adding them to their collections. Earlier this week Entertainment Earth announced an Exclusive Homer in Hedges Funko Pop and here is my thoughts on it.

Homer in Hedges Funko

This Funko Pop really does look great. We see this character with their usual expression dressed in their normal attire. This was from a hilarious The Simpsons episode and the details captures this moment perfectly. You can pre-order this item here.

Homer in Hedges Funko

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This Homer in Hedges Exclusive Funko Pop arrives July 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.