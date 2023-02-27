Get Daily Email
Look at This House of the Dragon Funko NFT Set

Look at This House of the Dragon Funko NFT Set

Get your first look at some of the redeemables from this House of the Dragon NFT Set



house of the dragon, nft, viserys, tv show, prequel, legendary, hbo, press release, droppp, funko

Check out this House of the Dragon Funko NFT Set

Game of Thrones was a very popular show. It had a good run and grew a pretty big fan base. When House of the Dragon was announced like many fans I couldn’t wait to watch it. So far it has done quite well and tells a thrilling tale about a powerful family. Recently a Funko NFT set was announced and here is my thoughts on it.

house of the dragon, aemond, legendary, nft, tv show, prequel, press release, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

There are some amazing looking Pops in this set. Viserys is my favorite and the detail is quite stunning. Aemond turned out great and the blue eye was a good move by Funko. You can learn more about this Funko NFT Set here.

house of the dragon, nft, daemon, grail, tv show, prequel, press release, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

This House of the Dragon Funko NFT set drops Tuesday February 28th at 11 am PT/ 2pm ET. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

house of the dragon, nft, rhaenyra, legendary, tv show, prequel, hbo, press release, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

