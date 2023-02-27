Look at This House of the Dragon Funko NFT Set

Check out this House of the Dragon Funko NFT Set

Game of Thrones was a very popular show. It had a good run and grew a pretty big fan base. When House of the Dragon was announced like many fans I couldn’t wait to watch it. So far it has done quite well and tells a thrilling tale about a powerful family. Recently a Funko NFT set was announced and here is my thoughts on it.

There are some amazing looking Pops in this set. Viserys is my favorite and the detail is quite stunning. Aemond turned out great and the blue eye was a good move by Funko. You can learn more about this Funko NFT Set here.

This House of the Dragon Funko NFT set drops Tuesday February 28th at 11 am PT/ 2pm ET.