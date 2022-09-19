Look at This Looney Tunes Funko NFT Set

Check out this Looney Tunes Funko NFT Set

Funko has made a good amount of NFT sets lately. Most of them cover huge fandoms and people are eager to get the redeemable items. Recently Funko announced a Looney Tunes NFT set and here is my thoughts on it.

There are some nice looking redeemables in this NFT set. Wil E Coyote is my favorite and Funko went in a clever direction with this character. I like what Funko chose to do with the royalty pop, making Freddy dressed as Bugs Bunny was both smart and unexpected. You can learn more about this Funko NFT set here.

This Looney Tunes Funko NFT set drops Tuesday September 20th at 11am PT/ 2Pm ET. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.