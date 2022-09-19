Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Look at This Looney Tunes Funko NFT Set

Look at This Looney Tunes Funko NFT Set

Get your first look at some of the redeemables from this upcoming Funko NFT Set

by Leave a Comment

looney tunes, yosemite sam, legendary, nft, press release, droppp, funko

Check out this Looney Tunes Funko NFT Set

Funko has made a good amount of NFT sets lately. Most of them cover huge fandoms and people are eager to get the redeemable items. Recently Funko announced a Looney Tunes NFT set and here is my thoughts on it.

looney tunes, wil e coyote, grail, nft, press release, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

There are some nice looking redeemables in this NFT set. Wil E Coyote is my favorite and Funko went in a clever direction with this character. I like what Funko chose to do with the royalty pop, making Freddy dressed as Bugs Bunny was both smart and unexpected. You can learn more about this Funko NFT set here.

looney tunes, freddy funko, bugs bunny, royalty, nft, press release, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

This Looney Tunes Funko NFT set drops Tuesday September 20th at 11am PT/ 2Pm ET. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

looney tunes, roadrunner, legendary, nft, press release, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x