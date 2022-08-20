Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Look at This ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Funko NFT Set

Look at This ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Funko NFT Set

Get your first look at some of the redeemables from this upcoming NFT set

by Leave a Comment

mighty morphin power rangers, tv show, funko pop, freddy funko, royalty, megazord, nft, press release, droppp, funko

Check out this ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Funko NFT Set

I remember when Mighty Morphin Power Rangers first hit the airwaves. The show was amazing, and the toys were a blast to play with. As a kid I had many of them, and spent hours playing with them. Over the years this series has only grown in popularity. Recently a Funko NFT set was announced and here is my thoughts on it.

mighty morphin power rangers, funko pop, zordon, legendary, nft, press release, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

There are some nice redeemables in this NFT set. The Red Ranger looks amazing and the details on the card are very well done. The Green Ranger turned out great and the graphics on the card help bring this character to vivid life. You can learn more about this NFT set here.

mighty morphin power rangers, tv show, green ranger, grail, nft, funko pop, press release, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

This Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Funko NFT set drops August 23rd at 11am PT/ 2pm ET. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
mighty morphin power rangers, tv show, red ranger, legendary, nft, funko pop, press release, droppp, funko

(c) Funko

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x