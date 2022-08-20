Look at This ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Funko NFT Set

Check out this ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Funko NFT Set

I remember when Mighty Morphin Power Rangers first hit the airwaves. The show was amazing, and the toys were a blast to play with. As a kid I had many of them, and spent hours playing with them. Over the years this series has only grown in popularity. Recently a Funko NFT set was announced and here is my thoughts on it.

There are some nice redeemables in this NFT set. The Red Ranger looks amazing and the details on the card are very well done. The Green Ranger turned out great and the graphics on the card help bring this character to vivid life. You can learn more about this NFT set here.

This Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Funko NFT set drops August 23rd at 11am PT/ 2pm ET. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.