Home / A&E / Look at These New York Comic Con Exclusive Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Look at These New York Comic Con Exclusive Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Check out some of these exclusive New York Comic Con 2022 Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Look at these New York Comic Con Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

The Funko soda line continues to grow in popularity. As they start to cover more fandoms, more people are eager to add them to their collections. Earlier this week we saw a bunch of New York Comic Con exclusive vinyl sodas get announced and here is my thoughts on them.

new york comic con, john stewart, green lantern, dc, exclusive, 2022, press release, funko

(c) Funko

There are some awesome looking vinyl soda pops in this set. John Stewart has to be my favorite and Funko made a smart move with the chase. It is about time Shuri gets a vinyl soda pop and having the chase glow makes sense for this character. You can learn more about these exclusive items here.

new york comic con, vinyl soda, shuri, black panther, marvel, exclusive, 2022, press release, funko

(c) Funko

These and many more exclusive Funko Vinyl Soda Pops will be available October 6-9 at New York Comic Con. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

