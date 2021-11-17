Look at the Newest Collection of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Check out the newest set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

*this is an affiliate article

The Vinyl Soda Pop line continues to grow in popularity. Some of these collections have been quite popular with fans of all ages. Yesterday a new collection was announced and here is my thoughts on them.

Eleven Funko Soda Pop

This is a pretty amazing collection. Jay has to be my favorite and making the chase glow in the dark was a nice move by Funko. Eleven turned out great and that chase makes perfect sense for this character. It is about time we get a Willy Wonka soda pop and I like the direction Funko went in with that chase variant. You can pre-order these items here.

Jay Funko Soda Pop

Most of these Funko Vinyl Soda Pops come out February 2022. The Eleven Funko Soda arrives March 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Willy Wonka Funko Soda