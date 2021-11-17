Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Look at the Newest Collection of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Look at the Newest Collection of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Get your first look at the newest set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops available for pre-order now

by Leave a Comment

vinyl soda pop, willy wonka, venom, eleven, jay, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Check out the newest set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

*this is an affiliate article

The Vinyl Soda Pop line continues to grow in popularity. Some of these collections have been quite popular with fans of all ages. Yesterday a new collection was announced and here is my thoughts on them.

vinyl soda pop, eleven, stranger things, tv show, supernatural, netflix, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Eleven Funko Soda Pop

This is a pretty amazing collection. Jay has to be my favorite and making the chase glow in the dark was a nice move by Funko. Eleven turned out great and that chase makes perfect sense for this character. It is about time we get a Willy Wonka soda pop and I like the direction Funko went in with that chase variant. You can pre-order these items here.

vinyl soda pop, jay, jay and silent bob, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Jay Funko Soda Pop

Most of these Funko Vinyl Soda Pops come out February 2022. The Eleven Funko Soda arrives March 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

vinyl soda pop, willy wonka, musical, fantasy, adaptation, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Willy Wonka Funko Soda

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

