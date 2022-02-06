Look at the Newest Collection of Pokemon Funko Pops

*this is an affiliate article

Pokemon is a very popular series. Over the years a ton of video games and animated shows have been made. Funko has made many Funko Pops based off of these characters and fans love adding them to their collections. Recently some new ones got announced and here is my thoughts on them.

Alakazam Funko Pop

These new Funko Pops turned out great. Alakazam looks amazing and their expression shows just how powerful they truly are. Lucario looks more humble but at the same time you can sense just how strong they might be as well. You can pre-order these Funko Pops here.

Lucario Funko Pop

Alakazam and Lucario arrive April 2022. Sylveon comes out June 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sylveon Funko Pop