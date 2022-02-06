Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Look at The Newest Collection of Pokemon Funko Pops

Look at The Newest Collection of Pokemon Funko Pops

Check out the next set of Pokemon Funko Pops available for pre-order now

by

pokemon, funko pop, lucarion, alakazam, Sylveon, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Look at the Newest Collection of Pokemon Funko Pops

*this is an affiliate article

Pokemon is a very popular series. Over the years a ton of video games and animated shows have been made. Funko has made many Funko Pops based off of these characters and fans love adding them to their collections. Recently some new ones got announced and here is my thoughts on them.

pokemon, alakazam, funko pop, tv show, video game, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Alakazam Funko Pop

These new Funko Pops turned out great. Alakazam looks amazing and their expression shows just how powerful they truly are. Lucario looks more humble but at the same time you can sense just how strong they might be as well. You can pre-order these Funko Pops here.

pokemon, lucario, funko pop, video game, tv show, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Lucario Funko Pop

Alakazam and Lucario arrive April 2022. Sylveon comes out June 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

pokemon, sylveon, funko pop, tv show, video game, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Sylveon Funko Pop

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

