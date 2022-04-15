Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Look at The Newest Set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Look at The Newest Set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Get your first look at the next set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops which are available for pre-order now

by Leave a Comment

vinyl soda, frodo, jawa, wreck it ralph, morticia, black adam, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Look at the next set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

*this is an affiliate article

The Vinyl Soda Pop line continues to grow in popularity. The addition of Star Wars characters is something fans of all ages have been waiting for a while to see. It is always a ton of fun trying to get the chase variant of each one. A few days ago a new set was announced and here is my thoughts on them.

vinyl soda, black adam, dc, villain, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Black Adam Funko Soda

These new Funko Sodas really turned out great. Black Adam has to be my favorite and that chase variant looks awesome. It is nice to see Wreck it Ralph get a soda and the chase variant makes sense for this character. It is about time Frodo gets a soda and Funko did a nice job with the chase variant. You can pre-order these items here.

vinyl soda, wreck it ralph, computer animated, comedy, bad guy, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Wreck it Ralph Funko Soda

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Wreck it Ralph Soda arrives June 2022. The rest of these sodas come out July 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

vinyl soda, frodo, lord of the rings, fantasy, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Frodo Baggins Funko Soda

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x