Look at The Newest Set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Look at the next set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

*this is an affiliate article

The Vinyl Soda Pop line continues to grow in popularity. The addition of Star Wars characters is something fans of all ages have been waiting for a while to see. It is always a ton of fun trying to get the chase variant of each one. A few days ago a new set was announced and here is my thoughts on them.

Black Adam Funko Soda

These new Funko Sodas really turned out great. Black Adam has to be my favorite and that chase variant looks awesome. It is nice to see Wreck it Ralph get a soda and the chase variant makes sense for this character. It is about time Frodo gets a soda and Funko did a nice job with the chase variant. You can pre-order these items here.

Wreck it Ralph Funko Soda

The Wreck it Ralph Soda arrives June 2022. The rest of these sodas come out July 2022.

Frodo Baggins Funko Soda