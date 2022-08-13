Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Look at The Newest Set of Stranger Things Season 4 Funko Pops

Look at The Newest Set of Stranger Things Season 4 Funko Pops

Get your first look at the next set of Stranger Things Funko Pops available for pre-order now

Check out these Stranger Things season 4 Funko Pops

Stranger Things is a very good show. We have seen these characters grow and change in many ways over the years. Naturally there have been a fair amount of Funko Pops made based off of these characters. Recently a second wave of season 4 Funko Pops were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

Argyle Funko Pop

These are some nice looking Funko Pops. Eleven with Diorama has to be my favorite and the detail is truly amazing. Mike in California also turned out great and captures the essence of this character perfectly. You can pre-order these items here.

Eleven with Diorama Funko Pop

These Stranger Things season 4 Funko Pops arrive February 2023. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Mike in California Funko Pop

