Home / A&E / Look at These Newly Announced Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Look at These Newly Announced Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Get your first look at the newest collection of Funko Soda Pops available for pre-order now

by Leave a Comment

vinyl soda, darth vader, stormtrooper, star wars, george jetson, the jetsons, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Check out the newest set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

*this is an affiliate article

The Vinyl Soda Pop line continues to grow in popularity. Each new collection brings new fandoms into this series and collectors love trying to get the chase variant. Earlier this week a new collection was announced and here is my thoughts on them.

vinyl soda, darth vader, sith, star wars, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Darth Vader Funko Soda

There are some amazing figures in this collection. Darth Vader has to be my favorite and that chase variant turned out great. It is nice to get a Stormtrooper soda and the chase makes sense for this character. You can pre-order these items here.

vinyl soda, george jetson, the jetsons, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

George Jetson Funko Soda

This new set of Vinyl Soda Pops arrive June 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

vinyl soda, stormtrooper, star wars, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Stormtrooper Funko Soda

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

