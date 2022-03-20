Look at These Newly Announced Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Check out the newest set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

*this is an affiliate article

The Vinyl Soda Pop line continues to grow in popularity. Each new collection brings new fandoms into this series and collectors love trying to get the chase variant. Earlier this week a new collection was announced and here is my thoughts on them.

Darth Vader Funko Soda

There are some amazing figures in this collection. Darth Vader has to be my favorite and that chase variant turned out great. It is nice to get a Stormtrooper soda and the chase makes sense for this character. You can pre-order these items here.

George Jetson Funko Soda

This new set of Vinyl Soda Pops arrive June 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Stormtrooper Funko Soda