Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Look at the Next Set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Look at the Next Set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Get your first look at the newest set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops available for pre-order now

by Leave a Comment

vinyl soda, grumpy bear, care bears, tv show, animated, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Check out the next set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

*this is an affiliate article

The Funko Soda line continues to grow in popularity. This series continues to expand into new fandoms and people love trying to get the chase variant. Recently a new set of Funko Soda Pops were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

vinyl soda, legolas, lord of the rings, fantasy, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Legolas Funko Soda

There are some really nice looking Vinyl Soda pops in this collection. Polka Dot Man is my favorite and Funko went in a clever direction with the chase. It is about time we got a Legolas Funko Soda and the chase really does look amazing. You can learn more about these items here.

vinyl soda, polka dot man, dc, suicide squad, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Polka Dot Man Funko Soda

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops arrive March 2023. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

vinyl soda, space cadet, duck dodgers, looney tunes, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Space Cadet Funko Soda

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x