Look at the Next Set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Check out the next set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

*this is an affiliate article

The Funko Soda line continues to grow in popularity. This series continues to expand into new fandoms and people love trying to get the chase variant. Recently a new set of Funko Soda Pops were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

Legolas Funko Soda

There are some really nice looking Vinyl Soda pops in this collection. Polka Dot Man is my favorite and Funko went in a clever direction with the chase. It is about time we got a Legolas Funko Soda and the chase really does look amazing. You can learn more about these items here.

Polka Dot Man Funko Soda

This set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops arrive March 2023. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Space Cadet Funko Soda