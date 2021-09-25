Look at the next wave of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

*this is an affiliate article

There have been some great Vinyl Soda Pops announcements this year. We have seen many beloved characters get made and the chase variants have turned out wonderfully. Earlier this week a new set got announced and here is my thoughts on them.

Fantasia Chernabog Vinyl Soda Figure

There are a lot of great pieces in this new set. It is nice to finally see Chernabog get made and the chase variant fits the character quite well. The Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey has to be my favorite from this set and the chase variant makes perfect sense for them. The Green Lantern turned out great and Funko made a smart move in the direction they went with the chase variant. You can pre-order these items here.

Fantasia Sorcerer Mickey Vinyl Soda Figure

This set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops arrives December 2021. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Green Lantern Vinyl Soda Figure