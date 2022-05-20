Look at These Nightmare Before Xmas Blacklight Sodas

Check out These Nightmare Before Xmas blacklight vinyl sodas

*this is an affiliate article

I really like The Nightmare Before Xmas. It is a well done movie that tells a really good story. Over the years Funko has made a lot of Funko Pops and Vinyl Soda Pops of these characters. Fans of all ages love adding them to their collections. Earlier this week at Funkoween a set of blacklight vinyl soda pops were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

Sally Blacklight Soda Jack Skellington Blacklight Soda

I love how these blacklight sodas turned out. The Mayor has to be my favorite and that chase looks wonderful. It is about time we get a Sally soda and Funko made a smart move with the chase. You can pre-order these sodas here.

The Mayor Blacklight Soda Oogie Boogie Blacklight Soda

These blacklight Nightmare Before Xmas sodas arrive August 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.