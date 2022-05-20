Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Look at These Nightmare Before Xmas Blacklight Sodas

Look at These Nightmare Before Xmas Blacklight Sodas

Get your first look at these Nightmare Before Xmas blacklight sodas available for pre-order now

by Leave a Comment

nightmare before xmas, vinyl soda, blacklight, jack skellington, oogie boogie, the mayor, sally, funkoween, 2022, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Check out These Nightmare Before Xmas blacklight vinyl sodas

*this is an affiliate article

I really like The Nightmare Before Xmas. It is a well done movie that tells a really good story. Over the years Funko has made a lot of Funko Pops and Vinyl Soda Pops of these characters. Fans of all ages love adding them to their collections. Earlier this week at Funkoween a set of blacklight vinyl soda pops were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

nightmare before xmas, vinyl soda, blacklight, jack skellington, sally, funkoween, 2022, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Sally Blacklight Soda                  Jack Skellington Blacklight Soda

I love how these blacklight sodas turned out. The Mayor has to be my favorite and that chase looks wonderful. It is about time we get a Sally soda and Funko made a smart move with the chase. You can pre-order these sodas here.

nightmare before xmas, vinyl soda, blacklight, the mayor, oogie boogie, funkoween, 2022, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

The Mayor Blacklight Soda                    Oogie Boogie Blacklight Soda

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

These blacklight Nightmare Before Xmas sodas arrive August 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x