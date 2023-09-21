Look at These NYCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops

Check out these exclusive NYCC 2023 Funko Pops

The Funko Pop line has grown much over the years. It covers a lot of different fandoms and people of all ages enjoy collecting them. Recently some NYCC 2023 exclusive Pops were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

There are some cool looking Pops available at NYCC this year. The Toxic Avenger is my favorite and it was a smart move to make it glow in the dark. That Freddy Funko Halloween Pop turned out great, and fans are going to want to add that blacklight variant to their collections. You can learn more about these exclusive Pops here.

These Exclusive Funko Pops will be available October 13-15 at New York Comic Con 2023. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.