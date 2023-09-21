Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Look at These NYCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops

Look at These NYCC 2023 Exclusive Funko Pops

Get your first look at some of the exclusive Funko Pops which will be available at NYCC 2023

funko pop, bugs bunny, lola bunny, sylvester, porky pig, hufflepuff, ravenclaw, slytherin, gryffindor, harry potter, exclusive, nycc, 2023, press release, funko

Check out these exclusive NYCC 2023 Funko Pops

The Funko Pop line has grown much over the years. It covers a lot of different fandoms and people of all ages enjoy collecting them. Recently some NYCC 2023 exclusive Pops were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

funko pop, toxic avenger, glow in the dark, exclusive, nycc, 2023, press release, funko

(c) Funko

There are some cool looking Pops available at NYCC this year. The Toxic Avenger is my favorite and it was a smart move to make it glow in the dark. That Freddy Funko Halloween Pop turned out great, and fans are going to want to add that blacklight variant to their collections. You can learn more about these exclusive Pops here.

funko pop, freddy funko, halloween, blacklight, exclusive, nycc, 2023, press release, funko

(c) Funko

These Exclusive Funko Pops will be available October 13-15 at New York Comic Con 2023. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

funko pop, no heart, care bears, tv show, animated, exclusive, nycc, 2023, press release, funko

(c) Funko

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

