Home / A&E / Take a Look at This ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Press Drop

Take a Look at This ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Press Drop

Here are some pretty cool items promoting the Blu-Ray release of this movie

once upon a time in hollywood, comedy, drama, brad pitt, leonardo dicaprio, quentin tarantino, press drop, sony pictures

Check out this ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ press drop

I have only seen a few of Quentin Tarantino’s movies. Django Unchained was an amazing movie, and although Pulp Fiction had some odd moments, overall I enjoyed it. When I heard about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood I was hoping I would get to see it. Here are some things I got to help promote the Blu-Ray release of this film.

(c) Sony Pictures

You can read the plot for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood here:

Visit 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore.

(c) Sony Pictures

These are some pretty cool Once Upon a Time in Hollywood items. The lunch box has to be my favorite, with the logo from a hit TV show from this movie on it. The Membership card is also pretty awesome, and is something that truly looks authentic. When I saw the flask, I was impressed by how well done it looked. Finally came the Blu-Ray copy of this movie, which was a wonderful final addition to this press drop. If you are a fan of Quentin Tarantino then this is a movie you will want to check out.

(c) Sony Pictures

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

