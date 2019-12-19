Get Daily Email
A&E / Get a Look at This 'Rambo:Last Blood' Press Drop

Get a Look at This ‘Rambo:Last Blood’ Press Drop

Check out some of these items meant to promote the home release of this movie

Check out this pretty cool ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ press drop

The character of Rambo has had a pretty long career. Although I haven’t seen the earlier films, I have heard they are pretty good. The last Rambo movie was okay, and at first I wasn’t pumped when I heard a new one was coming out. Yet I jumped at the chance to receive a Rambo: Last Blood press drop. Take a look at some of the items I got to help promote the home release of this film.

(c) Lionsgate

You can read the plot for Rambo Last Blood here:

Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, this movie marks the last chapter of the legendary series.

(c) Lionsgate

I have to say this is a pretty impressive Rambo: Last Blood press drop. The carrying case took me by surprise, especially by how much was inside it. The thermos is pretty cool, and I liked them made it look like a grenade. When I saw the ornament, I was impressed with its detail and how great of a job they did in making it look like the knife from the film series. As I looked further, I saw that it came with the entire series of films, which I hope to watch real soon. There was also a good amount of candy canes inside. If you are a fan of this series, then this is a movie you will want to pick up.

(c) Lionsgate

Rambo: Last Blood is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

