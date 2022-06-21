Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / A&E / Look at These SDCC Exclusive Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Look at These SDCC Exclusive Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Get your first look at these San Diego Comic Con Exclusive Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

vinyl soda, larfleeze, agent orange, green lantern, dc comics, avarice, supervillain, sdcc, 2022, exclusive, funko

Check out these SDCC 2022 exclusive vinyl soda pops

The Funko soda line continues to grow in popularity. Each wave adds a bunch of new characters and covers beloved fandoms. Fans of all ages love collecting them and trying to get the chase variant. Earlier this week a new set of SDCC 2022 exclusive soda pops were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

vinyl soda, bilbo baggins, hobbit, the lords of the rings, sdcc, 2022, exclusive, press release, funko

(c) Funko

These are some awesome looking Funko sodas. Bilbo Baggins has to be my favorite and Funko made a smart move with the chase. Star Lord turned out great and the chase fits this character perfectly. You can learn more about all of the Funko SDCC 2022 exclusives here.

vinyl soda, star lord, guardians of the galaxy, marvel, superhero, sdcc, 2022, exclusive, press release, funko

(c) Funko

These SDCC 2022 exclusive Funko sodas will be available July 21-24 at San Diego Comic Con. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

