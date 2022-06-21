Look at These SDCC Exclusive Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Check out these SDCC 2022 exclusive vinyl soda pops

The Funko soda line continues to grow in popularity. Each wave adds a bunch of new characters and covers beloved fandoms. Fans of all ages love collecting them and trying to get the chase variant. Earlier this week a new set of SDCC 2022 exclusive soda pops were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

These are some awesome looking Funko sodas. Bilbo Baggins has to be my favorite and Funko made a smart move with the chase. Star Lord turned out great and the chase fits this character perfectly. You can learn more about all of the Funko SDCC 2022 exclusives here.

These SDCC 2022 exclusive Funko sodas will be available July 21-24 at San Diego Comic Con. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.