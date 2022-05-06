Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Look at These Star Wars Celebration Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Look at These Star Wars Celebration Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Get your first look at these Star Wars Celebration Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

star wars celebration , boba fett, luke skywalker, retro comic, vinyl soda, exclusive, press release, funko

Check out these Star Wars Celebration Vinyl Soda Pops

Only recently has Funko started making Star Wars vinyl soda pops. So far these have been quite popular and fans are eager to add the chase variants to their collections. Earlier this week some Star Wars Celebration exclusive vinyl soda pops were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

star wars celebration, boba fett, retro comic, vinyl soda, exclusive, press release, funko

(c) Funko

These Vinyl Soda Pops turned out great. Boba Fett is my favorite and Funko made a smart move with the chase. Luke Sklywalker looks awesome and making the chase glow in the dark was a nice touch. You can learn more about these and other event exclusives here.

star wars celebration, luke skywalker, retro comic, vinyl soda, exclusive, press release, funko

(c) Funko

These exclusive Vinyl Soda Pops will be available at Star Wars Celebration 2022. You can also pick them up on Friday May 27th at 6am on the Funko website. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

