Look at This 'The Powerpuff Girls' Funko NFT Set

Look at This ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ Funko NFT Set

Get your first look at some of the redeemable Pops from this upcoming Funko NFT set

Check out this ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ Funko NFT set

The Powerpuff Girls was a smash hit when it came out. It ran for a number of seasons and has spawned a few specials and a rebooted series. Fans of all ages love this show and Funko has made a number of Pops of these characters over the years. Recently a Funko NFT set was announced and here is my thoughts on it.

(c) Funko

There are some cool looking Pops in this set. I like the direction Funko went with Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup and it fits their personalities perfectly. That Freddy Royalty turned out great and fans of this show and gonna be eager to pick that one up. You can learn more about this Funko NFT set here.

(c) Funko

The Powerpuff Girls Funko NFT set drops November 14th at 11am PT. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

(c) Funko

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

