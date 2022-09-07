Look at These New York Comic Con Exclusive Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Look at these New York Comic Con Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

The Funko soda line continues to grow in popularity. As they start to cover more fandoms, more people are eager to add them to their collections. Earlier this week we saw a bunch of New York Comic Con exclusive vinyl sodas get announced and here is my thoughts on them.

There are some awesome looking vinyl soda pops in this set. John Stewart has to be my favorite and Funko made a smart move with the chase. It is about time Shuri gets a vinyl soda pop and having the chase glow makes sense for this character. You can learn more about these exclusive items here.

These and many more exclusive Funko Vinyl Soda Pops will be available October 6-9 at New York Comic Con. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.