Take a Look at These South Park Funko Pops

Look at these South Park Funko Pops

South Park has been on the air for a long time. It can be edgy at times, but it appears to have only grown in popularity over the years. Funko has made a fair amount of Pops in the past and people love adding them to their collections. Recently a new set of Pops was announced and here is my thoughts on them.

Mr Mackey Funko Pop

There are some really nice Pops in this set. The Mr Mackey Pop turned out great and the sign is a nice touch. I like how the Satan Pop turned out and it fits the personality of this character quite well. You can learn more about these Funko Pops here.

Satan Funko Pop

These South Park Funko Pops arrive March 2024. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wonder Tweek Funko Pop