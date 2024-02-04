Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Take a Look at These South Park Funko Pops

Take a Look at These South Park Funko Pops

Get your first look at the newest line of South Park Funko Pops available for pre-order now

by Leave a Comment

south park, funko pop, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, satan, mr mackey, wonder tweek, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Look at these South Park Funko Pops

South Park has been on the air for a long time. It can be edgy at times, but it appears to have only grown in popularity over the years. Funko has made a fair amount of Pops in the past and people love adding them to their collections. Recently a new set of Pops was announced and here is my thoughts on them.

south park, funko pop, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, mr mackey, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Mr Mackey Funko Pop

There are some really nice Pops in this set. The Mr Mackey Pop turned out great and the sign is a nice touch. I like how the Satan Pop turned out and it fits the personality of this character quite well. You can learn more about these Funko Pops here.

south park, funko pop, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, satan, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Satan Funko Pop

These South Park Funko Pops arrive March 2024. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
south park, funko pop, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, wonder tweek, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Wonder Tweek Funko Pop

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x