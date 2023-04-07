Look at This ‘The Last Ronin’ Funko Vinyl Soda Pop

Check out this The Last Ronin Funko Vinyl Soda Pop

Since I was a kid, I have been a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fan. I have watched most of the movies and TV shows that have come out over the years. Funko has made a number of sodas bases off of these characters, and fans love trying to get the chase. Earlier this week a The Last Ronin Vinyl Soda Pop was announced and here is my thoughts on it.

The Last Ronin Funko Soda

This Funko Soda turned out great. The details are really quite stunning and fits the personality of this character rather well. Funko made a smart move with the chase and fans are going to be eager to add it to their collections. You can learn more about this Funko Soda here.

The Last Ronin Funko Soda

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This The Last Ronin Funko Vinyl Soda Pop arrives July 2023. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Last Ronin Funko Soda