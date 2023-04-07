Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Look at This ‘The Last Ronin’ Funko Vinyl Soda Pop

Look at This ‘The Last Ronin’ Funko Vinyl Soda Pop

Get your first look at this The Last Ronin Funko Soda which is available for pre-order now

vinyl soda, the last ronin, teenage mutant ninja turtles, previews exclusive, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Check out this The Last Ronin Funko Vinyl Soda Pop

Since I was a kid, I have been a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fan. I have watched most of the movies and TV shows that have come out over the years. Funko has made a number of sodas bases off of these characters, and fans love trying to get the chase. Earlier this week a The Last Ronin Vinyl Soda Pop was announced and here is my thoughts on it.

(c) Funko

The Last Ronin Funko Soda

This Funko Soda turned out great. The details are really quite stunning and fits the personality of this character rather well. Funko made a smart move with the chase and fans are going to be eager to add it to their collections. You can learn more about this Funko Soda here.

(c) Funko

The Last Ronin Funko Soda

This The Last Ronin Funko Vinyl Soda Pop arrives July 2023. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

(c) Funko

The Last Ronin Funko Soda

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

