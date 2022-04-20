Look at These ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Funko Pops

Check out these ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Funko Pops

*this is an affiliate article

Over the years we have gotten some amazing Thor Funko Pops. Each one has helped bring a ton of popular characters to life. Earlier this week the Thor: Love and Thunder Funko Pops got announced and here is my thoughts on them.

Mighty Thor Funko

These are some amazing looking Funko Pops. Mighty Thor has to be my favorite as it gives fans their first look at Jane Foster as Thor. Valkyrie turned out great and their new look is really quite stunning. You can pre-order these items here.

Valkyrie Funko

These Thor: Love and Thunder Funko Pops arrive July 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Thor Funko