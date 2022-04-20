Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Look at These ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Funko Pops

Look at These ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Funko Pops

Get your first look at these 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Funko Pops available for pre-order now

by Leave a Comment

love and thunder, thor, funko pop, marvel, mighty thor, valkyrie, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Check out these ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Funko Pops

*this is an affiliate article

Over the years we have gotten some amazing Thor Funko Pops. Each one has helped bring a ton of popular characters to life. Earlier this week the Thor: Love and Thunder Funko Pops got announced and here is my thoughts on them.

love and thunder, thor, funko pop, marvel, mighty thor, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Mighty Thor Funko

These are some amazing looking Funko Pops. Mighty Thor has to be my favorite as it gives fans their first look at Jane Foster as Thor. Valkyrie turned out great and their new look is really quite stunning. You can pre-order these items here.

love and thunder, thor, funko pop, marvel, valkyrie, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Valkyrie Funko

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

These Thor: Love and Thunder Funko Pops arrive July 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

love and thunder, thor, funko pop, marvel, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Thor Funko

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x