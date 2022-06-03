Look at These Three New Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Check out these three new Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

*this is an affiliate article

Funko has made a fair amount of Vinyl Soda Pops over the years. These have covered all kinds of fandoms and people love trying to get the chase variant. Earlier this week some new sodas were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

C-3PO Funko Soda

These sodas all turned out great. Luther Hargreeves has to be my favorite and Funko made a smart move with the chase. It is about time we get a C-3PO soda and I like the direction Funko went in for the chase. You can pre-order these items here.

Luther Hargreeves Funko Soda

The Luther Hargreeves Funko soda arrives July 2022. The Yondu Funko Soda comes out August 2022. The C-3PO Funko Soda arrives September 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Yondu Funko Soda