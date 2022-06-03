Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Look at These Three New Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Look at These Three New Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Get your first look at three new funko vinyl soda pops available for pre-order now

by Leave a Comment

vinyl soda, luther hargreeves, c-3po, yondu, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Check out these three new Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

*this is an affiliate article

Funko has made a fair amount of Vinyl Soda Pops over the years. These have covered all kinds of fandoms and people love trying to get the chase variant. Earlier this week some new sodas were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

vinyl soda, c-3po, star wars, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

C-3PO Funko Soda

These sodas all turned out great. Luther Hargreeves has to be my favorite and Funko made a smart move with the chase. It is about time we get a C-3PO soda and I like the direction Funko went in for the chase. You can pre-order these items here.

vinyl soda, luther hargreeves, umbrella academy, netflix, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Luther Hargreeves Funko Soda

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Luther Hargreeves Funko soda arrives July 2022. The Yondu Funko Soda comes out August 2022. The C-3PO Funko Soda arrives September 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

vinyl soda, yondu, guardians of the galaxy, marvel, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Yondu Funko Soda

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x