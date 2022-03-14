Get Daily Email
Look at These Tweety Bird 80th Anniversary Items

Look at These Tweety Bird 80th Anniversary Items

Check out these items commemorating Tweety Bird's 80th Anniversary

by

tweety bird, 80th anniversary looney tunes, logo, press release, warner media

Look at these Tweety Bird 80th anniversary items

Growing up as a kid I loved watching Looney Tunes cartoons. Each character had a different personality and went on some wild adventures. Tweety Bird was always trying to get away from Sylvester and this led to them having some crazy times together over the decades. Now this beloved character is celebrating their 80th anniversary. Take a look at some of items that are commemorating this joyous occasion.

tweety bird, 80th anniversary, t-shirt, press release, looney tunes shop, warner media

(c) Warner Media

Happy Birthday Tweety Shirt

These are some amazing items. I like the T-Shirts the most, each one is unique and yet they all capture the personality of this character perfectly. The Loungefly backpack turned out great and has a well known catch phrase on it from this beloved character. Those first few murals all are a sight to behold and each artist did a wonderful job on them. You can learn more about this celebration here.

tweety bird, 80th anniversary, looney tunes, mural, press release, warner media

(c) Warner Media

Tweety Bird Murals

Most of these Tweety Bird items are available now. You can follow Looney Tunes on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

tweety bird, 80th anniversary, loungefly, backpack, looney tunes, press release, warner media

(c) Warner Media

Tweety Bird Loungefly

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

