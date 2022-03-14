Look at these Tweety Bird 80th anniversary items

Growing up as a kid I loved watching Looney Tunes cartoons. Each character had a different personality and went on some wild adventures. Tweety Bird was always trying to get away from Sylvester and this led to them having some crazy times together over the decades. Now this beloved character is celebrating their 80th anniversary. Take a look at some of items that are commemorating this joyous occasion.

Happy Birthday Tweety Shirt

These are some amazing items. I like the T-Shirts the most, each one is unique and yet they all capture the personality of this character perfectly. The Loungefly backpack turned out great and has a well known catch phrase on it from this beloved character. Those first few murals all are a sight to behold and each artist did a wonderful job on them. You can learn more about this celebration here.

Tweety Bird Murals

Most of these Tweety Bird items are available now. You can follow Looney Tunes on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tweety Bird Loungefly