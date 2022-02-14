Get Daily Email
Look at These Valentine's Day Ugly Sweaters

Look at These Valentine’s Day Ugly Sweaters

Check out these unique Valentine's Day ugly sweaters which are available to order now

by Leave a Comment

ugly sweaters, valentine's day, apparel, exclusive, press release, fun.com

Check out these Valentine’s Day Ugly Sweaters

*this is an affiliate article

Ugly Sweaters have been a thing for many years now. What was once something that happened by accident has taken on a new meaning entirely. This type of apparel has been made in lots of different ways covering all kinds of fandoms. Fun.com has released some Valentine’s Day themed ones and here is my thoughts on them.

ugly sweaters, valentine's day, apparel, press release, exclusive, fun.com

(c) Fun.com

I Only Have Eyes For You Sweater

These are certainly not a kind of sweater you see everyday. They have a tone that isn’t common for this holiday, but I don’t see that as a bad thing. It is a welcome change from all the other things that come out this time of year. Each sweater is unique and I could see many people getting a laugh wearing these. You can order these Ugly Sweaters here.

ugly sweaters, valentine's day, exclusive, apparel, press release, fun.com

(c) Fun.com

Be My Booo Sweater

These Valentine’s Day Ugly Sweaters are exclusive to Fun.com and are available to order now. You can follow Fun.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ugly sweaters, valentine's day, apparel, press release, exclusive, fun.com

(c) Fun.com

Love is Dead Sweater

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

