Look at This WB 100 Funko NFT Set

Check out this WB 100 Funko NFT Set

Warner Bros is celebrating 100 years as a company, and a lot of beloved characters have come to life in that time. Over the years Funko has made a good amount of Pops and vinyl sodas based off of characters from these films and TV shows. Recently Funko announced a WB 100 NFT set and here is my thoughts on it.

This is a pretty cool looking NFT set. Road Runner as The Flash was a good choice and the details on it are pretty amazing. I like how the Bugs Bunny Morpheus turned out and fans are going to be eager to add it to their collections. You can learn more about this upcoming NFT set here.

This WB 100 Funko NFT set drops Tuesday October 3rd at 11 am PT/ 2 pm ET. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.